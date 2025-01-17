Shahid Kapoor On Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident, Sends Support and Prayers to Actor

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified man who broke into his Bandra home in what appears to have been a robbery attempt. The assailant stabbed the actor multiple times, causing injuries. Khan was immediately admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he is now stable and out of danger. The incident has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with Bollywood stars expressing their concern and praying for his speedy recovery.

During a recent media interaction, Shahid Kapoor expressed his shock and wished Saif a quick recovery. “We hope Saif’s health is improving and that he’s feeling better. We’re all shocked by what happened to him in a personal space. It’s hard to process something like this in a city like Mumbai. I’m sure the police are doing their best,” Shahid said at the trailer launch of his new movie Deva.

Shahid also shared his disbelief over the incident, saying, “Mumbai is a very safe city. Even when family members or women go out at 2 a.m., it’s still safe. This is a shocking incident. We are hoping and praying for his recovery. We’re constantly praying for him.” Khan and Kapoor had previously worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2017 period film Rangoon, which also starred Kangana Ranaut.

During the event, a reporter asked Kapoor how he would handle celebrity attacks if he were a real-life police officer, referencing his role as a cop in Deva. Kapoor responded, “What you’re referring to is a sad incident. We’re all very concerned in the fraternity. You asked me indirectly, but had you asked me directly, I would have respected it more.”

Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital following the attack. Doctors report that he has since been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a private room. On Friday morning, Mumbai police detained a suspect in connection with the assault.