Shahid Kapoor shares hilarious video with wife Mira Rajput, tags himself "second husband"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Shahid Kapoor, who never misses a chance to leave fans in splits with his funny videos, has done it yet again with a new video where he is seen enjoying a funny moment with his wife Mira on-board a flight, tagging himself as the "second husband."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor dropped a boomerang video in which Mira was sitting next to him, busy on her phone. Shahid, being his playful self, made funny faces at the camera while looking a little jealous of Mira's phone.

To make the video even funnier, Shahid added a caption calling himself a "second husband," hinting that his wife's attention was more on her phone than on him.

He also added Kishore Kumar's popular song "Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao" in the background.

On the work front, Shahid is all set to enthrall the audience with his new avatar in the upcoming film Deva.

The Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer Deva will be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist and the film's leading lady.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva promises to be an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

