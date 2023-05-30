Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Bloody Daddy' first song 'Issa vibe' is out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Finally, the first song 'Issa vibe' from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming action thriller 'Bloody Daddy' is out. Makers on Tuesday unveiled the song.

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared the song video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Issa Vibe. out now. #BloodyDaddy."

Taking to Instagram, director Ali Abbas Zafar also posted the song video and captioned it "Watch the full song: https://youtu.be/oOUGLKf8uU0 #IssaVibe #IssaVibeBadshah #Badshah #ShahidKapoor #BloodyDaddy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs2rr_sKGQn/

Composed and written by rapper Badshah, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and the rapper.

The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The song beautifully showcased the energetic moves of Badshah and some glimpses from the movie.

Shot in the club, the song is truly a dance song to groove on.

The netizens chimed in the comment section as soon as the song was released.

One of the users wrote, "Badshah - more of a poem recitation than a song.. visuals are too good, shhahid no doubts.. And Ronit roy, you guys take over."

Another commented, "Super super duper ."

"You are Rockstar," another read.

Helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform JioCinema from June 9. It features Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena.

On 24th May, the makers of the film unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans. The teaser showcases the 'Jersey' actor in a rugged avatar. He is seen in intense action look by fighting multiple goons in a hotel. The video also gave a glimpse of Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Diana Penty.

Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in the web series 'Farzi' alongside Kay Kay Menon and Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, the series streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received massive responses from the fans.

He will be next seen in Maddock Films' next untitled romantic comedy film opposite actor Kriti Sanon

Written and Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra in pivotal roles and will hit the theatres in October 2023.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks Shahid and Kriti's first on-screen collaboration.

