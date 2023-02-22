Shahid Kapoor strikes royal pose at Sid-Kiara wedding

Actor Shahid Kapoor literally seized the "golden hour" moment during Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Days after attending the D-day of Sid-Kiara, the couple's close friend Shahid shared pictures from Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, which was the wedding venue of the Shershaah co-stars.

Dressed in an ethnic violet kurta, black pants, and a printed beige shawl, Shahid definitely exuded royalness at Sid-Kiara's wedding.

What makes Shahid's pictures more captivating are the golden streaks of sunshine on the actor's face.

"Sunny and sunshine," he captioned the post, referring to his character of Sunny from his recent OTT debut 'Farzi', which received a thumbs up from the audience.

Shahid's sunkissed images have garnered several comments and likes from netizens.

"Hello handsome," a social media user commented.

"Mr Royal," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is currently basking in the success of 'Farzi'.

The show is directed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the series, Shahid earlier said, "This Amazon Original Series, Farzi has a special corner in my heart. Kehne ko toh this is my digital debut, but working with Raj and DK, felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn't simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and his greed for a better life makes him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through.

