Shahid Kapoor wishes mother Neelima Azeem on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : Actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to his mother Neelima Azeem.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a throwback picture which he captioned, "Happy birthday mommy. No one can love like you."

Neelima, who was last seen in a small yet significant role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', is the mother of Shahid and 'Dhadak' fame Ishaan Khattar.

Being a professional Kathak dancer, trained under Birju Maharaj's Kalashram at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Neelima has also appeared in several movies including Saeed Akhtar Mirza directed 'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro' in 1989 with Pavan Malhotra as lead. The film won Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Cinematography at the 37th National Film Awards.

One of her famous movies includes Sooryavansham, in which she played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law.

She is best known for her roles in television shows 'Phir Wahi Talash', 'Amrapali', 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan' and 'Junoon'.

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid's work front, he will be next seen in an untitled romantic drama film opposite actor Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, Shahid will also be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in director Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming action thriller film, 'Deva'.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is set to release in October 2024.

