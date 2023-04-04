Shahid Mallya on 'Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala': The melody takes us back to the 1960s

Mumbai, April 4 Singer Shahid Mallya has shared that his latest track 'Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala' from the web series 'Jubilee' is all about the film industry in the era of 1940s and 1950s.

The show, which is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor.

Shahid, who has sung in a number of movies like 'Mausam', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Student of The Year', '2 States', 'Qala', and many more, is also known for his singles such as 'Wajood', 'Gumnaam Shayar', 'Kyu', among others.

Talking about his love for old songs and music, he said that the track will take the listeners to the bygone era.

In the track, the singer has successfully recreated the era of the 60s with his singing style and voice.

He said: "Old Bollywood classics have always held a special place in my heart. The music and melodies of that era were so unique that they remain popular to this day. The song, composed by Amit Trivedi, has a melody that takes us back to the year 1960.

He further expressed gratitude towards Amit Trivedi for casting him in this song.

He added: "I always wanted to capture the essence of music like that used in old Bollywood films, and Amit Trivedi offered me the opportunity to do just that. It's always inspiring to see individuals who have a deep passion for something, and Amit Trivedi helped me to turn my dream into a reality.

The series is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

