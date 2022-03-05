Shahrukh Khan greets CISF personnel at Mumbai airport with folded hands, video goes viral

Bollywood's 'King Khan' i.e. actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Shah Rukh Khan has left for Spain on Friday night. Meanwhile, photos and videos of him clicked at the airport are going viral on the internet. This time Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black T-shirt with matching pants. He was wearing a blue jacket with this look.

Meanwhile, a video has won the hearts of King Khan fans. In a video shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan is seen walking towards the airport entrance. Before entering the airport premises, Shah Rukh hugged his driver. At the entrance, the CISF personnel gestured him to slow down and the actor obliged. As the CISF personnel then asked him to go ahead, Shah Rukh folded his hands, as a namaste, and entered the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for treating his fans and others with courtesy. Shah Rukh Khan has recently left for Spain to shoot for his film 'Pathan'.