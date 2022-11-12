Shahrukh Khan stopped by customs officials at Mumbai airport

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan was stopped at Mumbai airport by customs officials as he arrived from Sharjah in United Arab Emirates.

According to Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sources, the Bollywood star had covers of expensive watches worth Rs 18 lakh for which he had to pay Rs 6.83 lakh custom duty.

The King Khan was in Sharjah to attend the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). He was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award for his contributions as the International Icon of Cinema and Culture.

During the Sharjah event, Shah Rukh also delivered a heartfelt speech which read, "All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.”