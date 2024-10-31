Shailene Woodley went through "heavy personal transition" while shooting for 'Three Women'

Washington [US], October 31 : Actor Shailene Woodley discussed her role in the TV series 'Three Women', based on Lisa Taddeo's book, as reported by Deadline.

Woodley expressed a connection with the "emotional complexities" of portraying the character Gia, a writer.

"I can relate to the micro-elements of all these characters, including Gia," Woodley said. "One of the things that causes the most suffering in my life is this feeling of existential aloneness, which is different from loneliness. Three Women has become a pillar for me to feel less alone in my experiences and the emotional complexities of having a human heart. I hope it can offer the same to other women. There is room for conversations or connections to happen. It's good to have art in the world that shares this idea."

Three Women is an American TV series adapted from Taddeo's 2019 book of the same name. It "follows three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives, each narrated by Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family. She persuades these three remarkable 'ordinary' women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them ultimately change her life forever," as described by Deadline.

"The plot and story of [my character] Gia are truthful to Lisa's history but also fictional," Woodley explained. "She could convey her emotional complexities surrounding those experiences. But when I met her, I thought, 'Oh, you're a soulmate.' I was going through a significant personal transition [during filming], and having her as an artistic and professional anchor was something I'll carry with me forever."

Three Women also stars Betty Gilpin as Lina, DeWanda Wise as Sloane, and Gabrielle Creevy as Maggie.

Woodley added, "Three Women was like a high-alert experience; it felt very technicolour, and there was no shielding from any intense situation. Everything was explored and allowed to be precisely what it was, without pretense or presentation," as reported by Deadline.

