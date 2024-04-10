Shaily Priya, Abhishek Pathania’s ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’ completes 500 episodes

Mumbai, April 10 Actors Shaily Priya, Abhishek Pathania, and Sumati Singh's TV show ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’ has created a milestone as it has completed 500 episodes.

Launched in September 2023, ‘Kismat Ki Lakiron Se’ also stars Varun Sharma and Sumati Singh.

The show takes the audience on a journey of destiny and relationships, with a dash of family drama and romance.

Talking about the milestone, Shaily, who plays Shradhha in the show, said: “Being part of the journey of 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' has been an incredible experience. As we mark the completion of 500 episodes, I'm thankful to God and the makers who gave me this opportunity and entrusted me with the role of Shradhha.”

The actress added that over time, she has grown alongside her character and the show, evolving in every aspect, and it’s been an incredible journey.

Actor Abhishek Pathania plays the lead character, Abhay. On reaching 500 episodes, he said he finds it “truly exhilarating”.

“The immense affection shown towards my character Abhay and the show is unparalleled. We've come a long way, and we hope this journey continues to flourish, with our family growing ever larger,” he added.

“As we celebrate the milestone of 500 episodes, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to portray this character, said actress Sumati Singh.

The actress said: “It's been a privilege to witness the unwavering support and love from our cherished viewers, which has been instrumental in our success. Here's to many more milestones and continued support from our loyal audience."

‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor