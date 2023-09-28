Shakira accused of tax evasion for the second time this time involving USD 7 million

Shakira, 46, is facing legal trouble in Spain. In July, the Spanish authorities initiated an investigation into her tax affairs, and now, they have officially filed charges against her. These charges allege that Shakira failed to pay 6.7 million euros (approximately $7.1 million) in taxable income for the year 2018. Additionally, Spanish prosecutors have accused her of using an offshore company as a means to avoid paying taxes.This all started when Shakira was living with then-partner Gerard Pique and their two sons in Barcelona in 2018 and therefore w.as required to tax her international revenue there, but she is accused of having instead divert her money to "companies domiciled in countries with low taxation and high opacity.

The investigation was opened in July 2023 but the details have only just been released. The news comes ahead of Shakira going on trial over six separate alleged tax crimes in the Spanish city this November, having been accused of failing to pay $1,53,10,840 in tax between 2012 and 2014. However, the 46-year-old singer has denied the charges against her."Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognised tax firm,'' IANS reported quoting a representative for Shakira. ''Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process,'' the representative added.