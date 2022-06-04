Shakira and Gerard Pique to split after she catches footballer cheating on her

Pop singer Shakira and star footballer Gerard Pique have reportedly been living separately for several weeks. As per reports, Shakira caught Pique with another woman a few weeks ago, which led to the alleged breakup. Shakira and Gerard Pique have been together for 12 years. There are rumours that the two are soon to get separated.

Shakira is 10 years older than Gerard. While Shakira was born in 1977 in Colombia, Gerard Pique was born in 1987 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Shakira and Gerard have two children, although both are not married. Shakira and Gerrard first met during the shooting of the song Waka-Waka, the official song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It was Shakira who gave voice to the song Waka-Waka. Gerard Pique was also seen in this song.