Shakira announces New World Tour during Coachella performance

Washington [US], April 13 : Coachella's first weekend proved to be a string of surprises, with none more electrifying than Shakira's impromptu collaboration with DJ Bizarrap on Friday evening.

The Colombian superstar made a dramatic entrance onto the stage, clad in a fiery red-orange dress and oversized aviator sunglasses, to join Bizarrap for an unforgettable performance, as per Variety.

Their set ignited the crowd with renditions of their hits 'La Fuerte' and 'BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,' sending waves of energy pulsating through the audience.

Shakira's presence elevated the atmosphere as she effortlessly commanded the stage, dancing and singing with infectious enthusiasm.

In a moment of pause, Shakira addressed the audience in both Spanish and English, delivering the unexpected news of an upcoming tour. The cryptic message she had teased earlier in the day, 'La loba se viene' (the wolf is coming), was finally unveiled as the announcement of her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,' set to kick off in November.

This revelation sent shockwaves of excitement rippling through the crowd, according to a report by Variety.

"Finally we're going on tour, starting here, in November!" she exclaimed, her voice resonating with anticipation adding, "starting here, this November, in this city! Can't wait!"

Speculation had been rife about Shakira securing a headlining slot at this year's Coachella, but her appearance during Bizarrap's set put any doubts to rest.

The seamless collaboration showcased a synergy that left no room for bad blood between the Colombian sensation and the festival organizers.

Bizarrap and Shakira's partnership had already generated considerable buzz with the release of 'Vol. 53,' the latest instalment in the YouTube series 'BZRP Music Sessions.'

Their dynamic performances at the Latin Grammys and 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' only served to heighten anticipation for their Coachella rendezvous.

As Coachella presses on through the weekend, with headliners such as Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat taking the stage, Shakira's surprise appearance stands as a defining moment of the festival's first weekend.

With her announcement of a forthcoming tour, she has set the stage for an exhilarating musical journey that fans eagerly await.

As the lights dimmed on Shakira and Bizarrap's electrifying performance, the echoes of their collaboration lingered in the air, leaving Coachella-goers eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Shakira's storied career.

