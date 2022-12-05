Shakti Kapoor says he was ready to quit Bollywood after Kader Khan, Aruna Irani slapped him

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recently appeared on the Sunday episode of The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Asrani, Paintal, and Tiku Talsania.During the special episode, Shakti Kapoor recalled a time when he wanted to quit Bollywood after he was slapped by Kader Khan and Aruna Irani during the shoot of the film Mawaali.

The 70-year-old actor revealed that he received three slaps on the sets of his 1983 film Mawaali, which made him re-consider his career as an actor. He recalled, "I did my first comedy film Satte Pe Satta with Paintal. It was a really great film so when Raj Sippy approached me for a comedy role I was like my villainous roles are being appreciated then why does he want me to be a comedian? After that, I did a film called Mawaali. When I was giving my first shot in the film Kader Khan slapped me and I fell on the ground, then in the second shot Aruna Irani slapped me and I fell on the ground, the third time too the same happened."

He went on to share that after shooting those slaps, he was worried about his career and requested late actor Kader Khan to book his return ticket as he didn’t want to be a part of the film. He said, "Going through this I got worried thinking that my career is finished. K. Bapaiah was directing the film and Kader Khan was also a part of the film. I went to Kader Khan and said to him, 'I touch your feet please book my evening ticket. I don't want to be a part of this film. My career is finished and I'm not married yet'.

Known for his villainous and comic roles in Hindi films, he has featured in over 600 films. In the 1980s and 1990s, Kapoor teamed up with actor Asrani and Kader Khan as the comical or evil team in over 100 films.He was a contestant in the Indian reality show Bigg Boss in 2011.