'Shakuni Mami' Deepali Saini shares her journey on 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Mumbai, July 16 Deepali Saini enjoyed her stint on the popular TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' (SNS2). She played the role of 'Shakuntala', aka 'Shakuni', in the family drama that was likely to go off-air on Saturday, July 16. Deepali had been a part of the show for just a few months.

"The star cast was very supportive, especially Suhani didi (Roma Bali), who was playing my elder sister. She was playing a negative character in the show and I entered as her younger sister. We became very good friends in a very short time. This is my first such show where in such a short time, the whole family started looking like a family."

"Also, my director was too good. He was very supportive and if I went out of track, he would always explain things to me. From spot dada to the production team, everybody was kind to me. Only one problem that I faced was that our set was too far and there were a lot of network issues," she says.

Deepali says that the present show will act as a catalyst for her career and will help her to get good projects in future.

"This was a good show on a good channel. This will have a good effect on my upcoming shows. Saathiya 2 was my first show with Rashmi Sharma. Now, she has approached me for her other upcoming shows. So, let's see. Yes, of course, career wise this was an amazing experience because I played a good character. Also, I liked my attire, costume and felt confident wearing the look," she adds.

About the feedback she has got for her performance on the show, the actor shares being overwhelmed with all the appreciation that came her way.

"Apart from mouthing dialogues, I also tried expressing myself through expressions. You don't need to say what you have to say, you speak with your eyes. My director and co-actors always told me that I look good on screen, and my features are beautiful. Overall, the feedback was really good. I feel the show is going off air too early."

"I had only worked for 3-4 months with the team. So I will not say that these people have established my character too much because I had entered the story when we faced timing issues and it was decided that the show will be taken off. Also, when they changed the timing of the show from 9 pm, TRP got affected," she shares.

Deepali gets excited to play negative and comic characters. "I just love playing comic and negative characters, because you get to do so much with them. There are so many variations in these genres and portrayals that help you evolve as an actor. I also enjoy action. Given a choice, I would actually want to do a Wonder Woman sort of a film. I like the superhero concept," she adds.

'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' features Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar and Gautam Singh Vig in lead roles. The first season of the show which initially started with Gia Manek in the lead role, and later had Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu was one of the most loved television shows.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor