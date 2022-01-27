''Shameful": Sonam Kapoor slams e-commerce brand for poor customer service

Sonam Kapoor has come out in support of her hubby Anand Ajuha after the businessman slammed an online portal for their poor customer service. “I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning,” Anand lamented while referring to an online shopping brand. Sonam shared the same on her timeline and wrote, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

Terrible customer service is shameful https://t.co/aAvxIvjQgc — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2022

While the brand suggested that the couple must get in touch with their customer service, Anand further revealed, “Have been trying to resolve with email CS (customer service) for 7+ days and spent 2hrs with chat CS yesterday before this tweet. They are unable to resolve- offering unfair, ones sided & even fraudulent solutions. Your company’s new “policies” are malicious and a SCAM.”Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently stationed in London. On the work front, Sonam will next be seen essaying the lead in ‘Blind’, which is said to be a thriller. She wrapped the film’s shoot in Scotland last year. Directed by Shome Makhija, the entertainer also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of a visually impaired girl in ‘Blind’ and was trained by a blind coach for her character. ‘Blind’ is produced by Sujoy Ghosh.