Shamita Shetty Claps Back at Troll Over 'Buddhi' Remark

Shamita Shetty slammed a troll for hurling insults at her over her age. A female internet user recently criticised Shamita for her single status, calling her "buddhi." However, the actress responded confidently, stating she's happy and content being single and independent. She focused on positivity and said the troll's attempt to demean her failed. She also hoped the troll would refrain from putting down other women and urged her to stay silent if she had nothing nice to say.

On the personal front, the actress recently turned a year older. Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to shower her sister with an outpouring of love, capturing the essence of their beautiful relationship.The heartfelt birthday wishes came in the form of a charming video shared by Shilpa, showcasing Shamita's vibrant life moments. From dancing joyfully to tending to her garden and embracing family time, the video was a visual feast set to the melodious notes of Bobby Deol's ‘Jamal Jamaloo’ from the movie ‘Animal.’



Accompanying the video was a touching note from Shilpa, expressing her heartfelt wishes for Shamita. The caption read, "Looovvvvvveeeeeee youuuuu, my darling Tunki… to the moon, Neptune, all the newly-discovered exoplanets, and back! Wishing you a year filled with laughter, surprises, great health, and maybe a little mischief. Let’s make it epic!"