Shamita Shetty wishes 'jiju' Raj Kundra on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband who turned a year older today, received a special wish from her sister-in-law Shamita Shetty on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shamita dropped a picture of herself with Raj.

She captioned the post, "Warmest birthday greetings Jiju. may your day be filled with true joy and peace lots of special moments to cherish love u #jijusali #love #gratitude."

In the picture, Shamita wore a golden and pink Lehenga and opted for a light makeup look.

Raj, on the other hand, wore a pink kurta with golden embroidery.

Her picture garnered several likes and comments, as fans wanted to send Raj their birthday wishes.

A user wrote, " Happy birthday ."

Love u samzi," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, " Awwww so gorgues #shamitashetty stunning hpy bday jiju."

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Shamita made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's romantic drama film 'Mohabbatein'. She was seen in the music video ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’ by Sachet–Parampara alongside Raqesh Bapat. Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009.

In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy. Recently, the couple offered prayers at the Bagalmukhi Mata temple in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

