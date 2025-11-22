Shamita Shetty wishes Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra 'lifetime of peace & happiness' on their anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 22 As her 'didi and jiju', Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra completed another year of marital bliss, Shamita Shetty penned a heartfelt wish for the lovely couple on social media.

Shamita dropped a photo compilation of some of Shilpa and Raj's precious moments over the years on her official Instagram handle.

Wishing the lovebirds a lifetime of 'peace and happiness' on their anniversary, the 'Mohabbatein' actress penned the caption, "Happy Anniversary love birds (Red heart, ribbon, evil eye and hug emojis) wishing you a lifetime of peace and happiness always (Red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

Shilpa also marked her wedding anniversary with a hilarious social media post.

The clip posted on IG had Raj casually asking Shilpa if they should step out, given that it is their anniversary. An excited Shilpa instantly gets ready to head out, unaware of her husband's twist, who simply opens the main door, leads her to the entrance of the house, and starts twirling her right there. Thrown off by Raj's behaviour, Shilpa gives in and breaks into a smile.

"Happy Sweet 16 to US… still spinning in love, still choosing each other (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji) Here’s to always and Forever (red heart and evil eye emoji) Happy Anniversary (Red heart and Halo emojis) (sic)," Shilpa captioned the post.

For those who do not know, Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in November 2009. The couple got married in a grand traditional South Indian ceremony in Lonavala.

They are blessed with two children - their son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

On another note, Raj recently made his acting debut with the Punjabi movie "Mehar", co-starring Geeta Basra.

The businessman received positive reviews for the movie and also for his performance in the drama.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor