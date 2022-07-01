'Shamshera': Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a black kurta as he begins promotions

Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor has finally started the promotions of his upcoming periodic drama film 'Shamshera', for which the 'Rockstar' recently collaborated with Indian YouTuber and social media influencer Niharika Nm.

The YouTuber took to her Instagram and shared a slew of adorable pictures in which the 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor can be seen holding the content creator in black ethnic wear, whereas Niharika opted for a beautiful red lehenga and gives a surprising reaction to the actor, as he stands close to her.

Sharing these behind the scene pictures, she captioned it, "Gotta catch 'em all. Hi Ranbir" followed by a wink and sparkle emoticon.

In the second picture, the duo can be seen looking into each other's eyes and standing with one ft. Distance in between them.

The third picture is a happy monochrome image as the 'Besharam' actor can be seen making fun of the YouTuber and in response to it she gives out a blushing smile.

Another picture shows Ranbir holding Niharika's shoulders, looking deep into her eyes and in response, she gives out a surprising reaction to the 'Saanwariya' actor.

In the last picture, the YouTuber has been kept in focus, she poses at door, holding one of her ears and pouring out a surprising look at the 'Sanju' actor.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons and congratulated Niharika for her first collaboration with going-to-be-father Ranbir.

"Niharika won at life dayummmm" a user commented on the pictures.

Another user wrote, "Oh I'm jealous,she is so luckyyyyyyyy "

"Awwwwwwww-dorable" a fan wrote down in the comment section followed by multiple heart emoticons.

Previously, Niharika collaborated with actors like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Mahesh Babu, and Yash among others, ahead of their film releases.

Meanwhile, the 'Tamasha' actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Shamshera' in which he will be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit theatres on July 22, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has 'Brahmastra: Part One" with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

