Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor turns messiah in this action thriller

The much-anticipated trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera has been released. Yash Raj Films dropped the trailer for the period action film on Friday, featuring Ranbir in the first double role of his career.Set in the fictitious city of Kaza, Shamshera stars Ranbir in the title role of a slave, who turned into a leader to save his tribe.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, Daroga Shudh Singh, who has enslaved the warrior tribe. Vaani Kapoor appears as Sona, a dancer who captures Shamshera's heart.The trailer started with the story set in 1871, and showed Ranbir Kapoor as a dacoit who steals from the wealthy. Vaani Kapoor makes an entry as a dancer and warns him not to act daredevil with the British governance. Sanjay Dutt, a ruthless cop, is brought to Kaza to bring Shamshera under control.