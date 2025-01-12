Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor: B-town Raves About Khushi Kapoor's Performance in Loveyapa Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Loveyapa is out, creating a buzz all over the internet. Promising young actress Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Loveyapa, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Even before the film's release, Khushi is winning hearts with her girl-next-door persona, building an instant connection with audiences.However, it’s not just fans who are excited to see Khushi’s acting prowess on the big screen. Several celebrities, friends, and family members have come forward to express their excitement and support for the rising star.

Orry shared his enthusiasm, writing, "SO EXCITED!" Shikhar Pahariya added to the anticipation with, "Wowwwwww my Khushuuuu! You are the best." Veer Pahariya dropped hearts for the actress, while Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Can't wait for ur Loveyapa to unfold on the big screen." Janhvi Kapoor gushed, "Omg how fun and cute!!!!!! I can't wait to watch this!!!!"Others who expressed excitement include Anjini Dhawan, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shauna Gautam, Pearl Malik, Aaliyah Kashyap, Tanisha Santoshi, Neel Dewan, and Muskan Chanana, among others.

The Loveyapa trailer has received rave reviews, with many celebrating Khushi Kapoor as the "next Bollywood queen." The glimpses reveal Khushi in a lighthearted role, exuding girl-next-door vibes that resonate deeply with audiences. Paired with Junaid Khan for the first time, the chemistry between the two is already a point of anticipation.Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025, just in time for Valentine's week.