Shankar Mahadevan, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Gurdas Maan to grace Isha Mahashivratri at Sadhguru's ISHA Yoga Center

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Sadhguru, will guide a LIVE and online audience through powerful midnight and Brahma Muhurutam meditations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He emphasizes the importance of keeping one’s spine erect on the “grand night of Shiva”. “The significance of the day is that there is an upward movement of energy in the human body. So this night, we want to spend awake, aware, with our spines erect so that whatever sadhana we are doing, there is great assistance from nature,” says Sadhguru.

This year too, the night-long celebrations will see immersive meditations guided by Sadhguru, celebratory music, and enthralling dance performances.

The event, which will see tens of thousands of people from all walks of life, will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the stage will see captivating performances from renowned artists like Shankar Mahadevan, Gurdas Maan, Pawandeep Rajan, Rathijith Bhattacharjee, Mahalingam, Mooralal Marwada, rappers like Brodha V, Paradox, MC Heam, Dharavi project; French musicians, Sounds of Isha and Isha Samskriti.



The festivities will kick off with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga, a potent yogic process of elemental cleansing, followed by the Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, Sadhguru's discourse, explosive meditations, and the spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a powerful visual journey depicting the origin of yoga. To make it a truly immersive, spiritual experience for seekers across the world, Rudraksha Diksha, In The Grace of Yoga program, Yaksha Festival, Maha Annadanam, and Mahashivratri & Shivanga sadhana are being offered to enhance one’s well-being.

The grand spectacle will be broadcast live from ISHA Yoga Centre, Coimbatore from 8 March, 6 pm to 9 March, 6 am in 22 languages worldwide on Sadhguru’s YouTube channels, PVR cinemas INOX and major media networks. PVR INOX tying up with the Isha Mahashivratri to stream the 12-hour celebrations LIVE on select big screens across the country for the first time.

It is to be noted that viewed by over 140 million people, Isha Mahashivratri in front of the iconic face of Adiyogi in Coimbatore has earned the place to be the most-awaited annual event in India. In recent years, Isha Mahashivratri emerged as the largest and most-watched spiritual festival globally.