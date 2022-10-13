Shankar Mahadevan was shy to perform on stage as a child

Mumbai, Oct 13 Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has composed music for a number of films including 'Dillagi', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Taare Zameen Par', '2 States'. He is also seen judging a number of singing reality shows and currently he is among the panel of judges on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs', bet told how as a kid, he was shy to perform in front of an audience.

"When I was 3 or 4 years old, I used to feel very shy performing in front of an audience," he said.

After looking at the performance of 9-year-old 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant Jetshen Lama on the song 'Udi Teri Aankhon Se' from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer 'Guzaarish', he compared her voice with popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan: "However, seeing kids like Jetshen get past their shyness and perform with aplomb is a treat and inspires us every day. I will show your 'Udi' performance to Sunidhi Chauhan."

The young talents in the age group of 3 to 13 years are judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' airs on Zee TV.

