Sharad Kelkar's 'work culture shock' moment with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai, March 31 Sharad Kelkar, who can be seen in the just-released streaming film ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, has shared that he experienced a culture shock when he worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.

The actor started his career in 2004 with the show ‘Aakrosh' in which he played Inspector Sachin Kulkarni. The show aired on Doordarshan.

He kept doing films in regional languages and Hindi and then eventually landed a role in the Bhansali directorial ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', starring Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The actor said during the ‘Cyrus Says' podcast, hosted by Cyrus Broacha, "One of my initial films was ‘Ram-Leela'. So I went to the sets on the first day, and there was a crowd of 1,000 people, plus the crew, plus the main actors. 'Aur hum dedh din rehearsal kar rahe the' (we were doing rehearsals for a day-and-a-half)."

He added, "'Aur mujhe aise lag raha tha ki kitne paise waste ho rahe hai. Itne mein toh main 13-15 min shoot kardeta (I felt, so much of money is being wasted, I would have shot 13 to 15 minutes of scenes in this time). Because I came from TV, it came as a shocker for me. But once I did the film and we went for the screening, I saw the movie and then I hugged Sanjay (Bhansali) sir."

