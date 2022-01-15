Sharan Anandani says audience are connecting well with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Mumbai, Jan 15 The long running show, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' (YRKKH) has been doing well for years now, and now its latest track and storyline has also touched chord with the audience, says actor Sharan Anandani who plays the character of Vansh.

"All the love and appreciation coming our way is motivating me to perform even better every day. 'YRKKH' gave my career a huge boost. Now a lot of people recognise me everywhere I go. Like at least 25-30 per cent people keep staring at me and some approach me as well. It really makes me happy getting so much attention and recognition. I feel grateful," he says.

The actor feels that makers have given a good spin to the story and audiences are enjoying every bit of it. He shares that much like the audience, he is hooked to the story as well.

"It's moving really fast, and never slow and boring at all. So I'm at the edge of my seat whenever I'm watching a suspense or a dramatic scene. I really love the way the story is progressing because it keeps the audience guessing what's going to happen next. It has a lot of twists, masala and drama. I also love the background score of the show, and all the songs, performances and all characters. Let me share that whatever is going to happen next will surely surprise the audience. It will be full of 'Jhatka'," he adds.

Talking about the best compliment he has received for his performance, Sharan said: "I was told that 'you're the best character' and fans of the show and my admirers have named me 'King Sharan'. They always mention me in their stories and add #KingSharan. So I am completely enjoying all this love and attention. It does boost your confidence, makes you believe you are on the right path and also motivates you to do more."

The look and feel of the show is loved by the audiences for its authenticity and the importance it gives to relationships and family.

"You know, just like the show I also think that in reality, the relationships should be like this. Happy, sad, everything, the family, the brothers, sisters or a couple, should face everything together and support each other. Relationships are the key to a happy life. I think the show is highlighting what needs to be discussed, understood and felt more these days when we are leading a fast-paced lifestyle. I'm really glad that I'm a part of such a story," he said.

