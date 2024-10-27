Sharda Sinha Hospitalised; ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Singer in Critical Condition

Padma Bhushan recipient and renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha has been admitted to the ICU at AIIMS in New Delhi. Sinha, who is well-loved for her impactful contributions to folk and Bollywood music, has been critically ill for the past week. Her hospitalization follows closely after the recent passing of her husband, Brajkishore Sinha, intensifying public concern about her health.

According to reports from Navbharat Times, Sinha was moved to intensive care early Saturday after a noticeable decline in her condition, with sources suggesting she has faced difficulties with eating and drinking. AIIMS, however, has yet to release an official statement. Fans and well-wishers across the nation are sending their prayers for her recovery, with rituals like the Mahamrityunjay Jaap and other prayers being conducted in her honor, as per News18 Hindi.

Originally hailing from Bihar, Sharda Sinha is celebrated for her contributions to Chhath music and her well-loved Bollywood songs. Among her notable hits are "Kahe Toh Se Sajna" from Maine Pyar Kiya, "Babul" from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and a track from Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur: Part II.