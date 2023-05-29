Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal's father passes away

Anupam Mittal has been one of the most popular Sharks in Shark Tank India and the Shaadi.com founder today informed the sad demise of his father in a social media post. Anupam's wife Anchal also shared their family picture in the story and wrote, 'Shine on us daddy.'

Anupam shared a loving bond with his father, in one of the Shark Tank India 2's episode, he had shared an endearing memory with his father. He revealed that he faintly remembered that even his father was into handloom business and he had observed him when he was very young. He shared, “I used to hold his finger and see the looms. He was in textiles. The thought of becoming an entrepreneur was seeded in me back then.