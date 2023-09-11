Sharmila Tagore, Rituparna Sengupta to star in Suman Ghosh's Bengali film ‘Puratawn’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta are set to star in National Award-winning director Suman Ghosh's Bengali film titled ‘Puratawn’.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and wrote, “SHARMILA TAGORE - RITUPARNA SENGUPTA TO STAR IN MOTHER - DAUGHTER STORY… In a casting coup of sorts, #SharmilaTagore and #Bengali superstar #RituparnaSengupta - both powerhouse of talent - will feature in an emotional mother-daughter story, penned by #NationalAward winning director #SumanGhosh… Titled #Puratawn, the #Bengali film is slated for release in 2024. #ViralFactory.”

SHARMILA TAGORE - RITUPARNA SENGUPTA TO STAR IN MOTHER - DAUGHTER STORY… In a casting coup of sorts, #SharmilaTagore and #Bengali superstar #RituparnaSengupta - both powerhouse of talent - will feature in an emotional mother - daughter story, penned by #NationalAward winning… pic.twitter.com/AHsoTIJj1l— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2023

They will feature in an emotional mother-and-daughter story, penned by Suman Ghosh. The Bengali film is slated for release in 2024.

Sharmila Tagore started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood.

She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry.

Meanwhile, Sharmila was recently seen on the screen after a long time. She featured in the family drama 'Gulmohar' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma.

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film was released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar in March.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor