Sharmila Tagore to Kareena Kapoor: Soha Ali Khan shares a picture of the “Pataudi” women

Mumbai Sep 30 Actress Soha Ali Khan recently shared a beautiful picture on her social media account from daughter Inaaya Naomi Khemu's birthday celebration, featuring the women of the family across generations.

In the photo, Soha is seen posing with her mother, Sharmila Tagore; sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan; close friend, Anu Dewan; and sister, Saba Ali Khan. The backdrop carried birthday decor, with “happy birthday” glowing in light, adding a festive touch to the occasion. Sharing the moment, Soha wrote, “It may be your child's birthday, but it is the mums (and grandmums) that deserve the cake.”

The candid post received love from fans and friends alike, with many praising the family bond and Sharmila Tagore's timeless grace. Kareena kept it casual in a pastel tee, and Soha in a floral outfit added to the charm of the celebration. In a lot of pictures and videos going viral on social media, fans could see a lot of fun activities planned by Soha for Inaaya and her friends at the birthday party organised at her house. On account of Inaaya's birthday on the 29th of September, Soha Ali Khan had shared a heartwarming post on her social media account capturing the emotions of motherhood.

She wrote, “8 trips around the sun but still no full night's sleep. #happybirthdaytous”. Soha's sister Saba Pataudi also shared a heartfelt note along with a series of pictures from the birthday girl. Saba wrote, “Happy 8th birthday, my Inni Jaan. Love you to the moon and back, my baby girl. I am so proud of you. Keep shining.” Inaaya's “Mami” (Aunt) Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her social media account to wish her niece Inaaya well, posting a sweet photo of Saif Ali Khan with the birthday girl.

