Sharvari begins shooting for 'Alpha', shares pic with director Shiv Rawail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 : Sharvari is all set to enthrall the audience with her new role in the highly-anticipated film 'Alpha' also starring Alia Bhatt. The actress has begun shooting for the film.

A while ago, Sharvari took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the director Shiv Rawail from the sets of Alpha.

Clad in a grey tank top paired with denim shorts with wavy curly hair left open, Sharvari is seen holding the film's clapboard and posing with the director.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-CQAEmNF1S/

Sharing her excitement, she captioned the post, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!"

As soon as she shared the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, "All the best I'm sure your gonna nail it."

Mithila Palkar commented, "Congratulations! Goooood luck!!!"

One of the users wrote, "This is going to be EPIC!!!! Can't wait to see you in the Spy Universe."

Sharvari, who debuted with the Prime Video series 'The Forgotten Army' (2020) was recently seen in 'Munjya' and Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj.'

She received a positive response from the audience for her guest appearance in 'Maharaj'. Now, she is all set for her next film, titled 'Alpha'.

Recently, on its official Instagram, YRF dropped a title reveal video featuring Alia Bhatt's voiceover in the background.

Alia can be heard saying, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!"

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but with strong female characters.

YRF's spy universe began with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and continued with 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. 'Pathaan,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, as was 'Tiger 3.'

Sharvari will also be seen in the action-packed 'Vedaa' with John Abraham.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor