Sharvari Wagh to join YRF’s ‘Spy Universe’

Sharvari Wagh is all set to join YRF’s Spy Universe, which includes top Indian actors such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Tiger Shroff and NTR JR. According to a news portal, the 'Bunty aur Babli 2' actress will soon join the spy universe. A big announcement of the same is said to be in the works. Producer Aditya Chopra reportedly feels that Sharvari is very talented and has been groomed aptly for a spy role.

The spy universe currently features Salman Khan as Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Sharvari currently has 'Maharaja' in her kitty, this film is said to be Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s debut vehicle. Sharvari began her modelling career at the age of 16 and has worked in many ads. Being passionate about acting, she did a nine month acting course from Jeff Goldberg’s studio. She later worked as an assistant director on films like 'Pyaar ka Punchnama 2', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Sharvari often hits headlines for her personal life, the actress is said to be dating her 'Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye' co-star, Sunny Kaushal.

