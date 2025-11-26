"She was my world": Richard Branson mourns passing of wife Joan Templeman; JLo, Ian Somerhalder and others condole loss

Los Angeles [US], November 26 : Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder, has announced the passing of his wife, Joan Templeman, mourning the loss in an emotional social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Branson penned a heartfelt note, remembering his wife.

"Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan," he wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson)

The news quickly grabbed the internet's attention as many took to the comment section and shared their condolences. Paris Hilton wrote, "So sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love,' while Jennifer Lopez also mourned her passing.

Actor Ian Somerhalder also reacted to the post and added, "Thinking of you, sir Richard. She was so thoughtful and kind when I got to spend time with her on Necker Island. What an unimaginable loss, brothers. Sending you and the family nothing but love."

Branson announced the news just a few days after he had posted a throwback photo of the couple and wrote, "Love this photo of Joan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson)

Married in 1989, Sir Richard Branson and Joan Templeman share kids - Holly and Sam. They are also grandparents to Etta-Belle, Artie, Eva-Deia, and Bluey Rafe Richard Branson, as per E! News.

The businessman, who frequently expresses his love for his wife on social media, in a 2020 blog post, shared, "I often make up my mind about someone within 30 seconds of meeting them, and I fell for Joan almost from the moment I saw her. Joan was a down-to-earth Scottish lady, and I quickly realised she wouldn't be impressed by my usual antics."

Joan largely stayed out of the limelight throughout her life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor