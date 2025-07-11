Shefali Jariwala Death Case: Postmortem Report of Actress Expected Next Week, Says Police

Shefali Jariwala who is popularly known for her item song Kanta laga. Actress and influencer died last month at the age of 42 on Friday 27th June. The cause of the death was not confirmed. However, after thhrough investigation it police reports says that no foul play was found.

As reported by NDTV, police report stated that Prima Facie, No foul Play was found. Police further added that it will take one more week for the post-mortem. The sudden and shocking death of actress Shefali Jariwala has left many in disbelief. Initial reports suggested that the 42-year-old actress died of a cardiac arrest.

According to police officials, Shefali’s body was discovered at her residence in the Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about her death around 1 am on Friday. Following this, her body was sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination.