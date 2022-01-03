Shefali Shah opens up about her character in 'Human'

Actor Shefali Shah is all set to unleash her mysterious side with her role in the new show titled 'Human'.

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the upcoming show unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and their effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation.

Opening up about her character of Dr Gauti Nath, Shefali said, "Gauri Nath is Pandora's box. You don't know what hits you at each moment. She's complicated, unpredictable and indecipherable. Not only is 'She' unlike anyone I've played before, I don't know nor have heard of anyone like her."

The show mainly revolves around a pharma giant who is using India's lax clinical trial rules to fast track the development of a new drug, despite lethal side effects. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Dr Saira Sabharwal (Kirti Kulhari) lands a dream job in Bhopal's premier hospital under the mentorship of the iconic 45-year-old Dr Gauri Nath (Shefali).

Saira grows under Gauri's tutelage and as the two women start to form a deep bond over their commitment to the medical cause. However, a shocking discovery throws their life into chaos as their story becomes intertwined with that of a young migrant worker, Mangu (20 years), who is all set to wreak havoc on the medical system.

'Human' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14.

( With inputs from ANI )

