Shefali Shah: Wanted to be part of stories that are global in nature

Mumbai, Aug 30 Actress Shefali Shah, who plays the headstrong police officer DCP Vartika Singh in 'Delhi Crime', is over-the-moon with the response the second season of the show is getting, and said that she wanted to be part of stories that are global in nature.

Shefali said: "The kind of response I have been receiving for Delhi Crime 2 is enormous. Yes, we have put a lot of effort to execute the show and we are truly grateful for the love that we are receiving from the audience. From the beginning of season 1, the audience has time and again showered love on the show and we couldn't have asked for more. Touchwood, this season is also getting the same response and even more."

The 49-year-old actress said that her character of 'Delhi Crime' is very personal to her.

She added: "Vartika is very dear and personal to me and I'm overwhelmed and grateful to know it has touched everyone as deeply. I always wanted to be a part of stories that travel places, that are global in nature, and with Delhi Crime 1 & 2, we have achieved that".

'Delhi Crime 2' revolves around a violent quadruple murder that stokes public fear and escalates Delhi's class divide. It's a fictionalised account of the brutal 'Kachcha Baniyan' gang that once struck terror in the national capital.

The show's main characters are played by Shefali, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.

Shefali will next be seen in 'Doctor G' along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

