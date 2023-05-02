Shehnaaz Gill buys a new house after the success of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Gill become a household name ever since she appeared in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13. Gill enjoys a massive fan following with child-like innocence and heart-winning antics on the show. The actress recently made her big Bollywood debut with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ Post the release of her film, Shehnaaz Gill has brought a new house. Shehnaaz Gill posted a few screenshots of some touching words her fans and followers had sent her way for her. They expressed their appreciation for not only her new success but also that they saw it as their own significant achievement.

Additionally, they expressed gratitude to the actress for serving as an example to them through her strength, positivity, humility and purity. On the work front, Shehnaz Gill has appeared in a number of music videos, including Kurta Pajama, Bhula Dunga, and Shona Shona, among others. Additionally, the actress served as the host of the popular chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. The actress made waves with her debut in Farhad Samji-directorial ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.’ The action-drama stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu. Shehnaaz Gill had earlier recalled in an interview that she was being sidelined in the Punjabi film industry. However, she stayed strong and believed in Karma. Now, while promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz shared exclusively with IndiaToday.in, “I don’t feel like that anymore. I used to feel like that. Now, I get offered every film first. I am waiting for the right script where the boys and girls have an equal role and maybe a women-oriented film. I want to work in a film like that. Most films are male-dominated, so I am waiting for a role where I have an equal part.”