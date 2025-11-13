Shehnaaz Gill Reacts to Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: “Praying for Peace and Strength to Everyone Affected”

Shehnaaz Gill expresses her condolences after the tragic Red Fort Blast that reportedly resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals and left several injured. On Monday, the busy Delhi area was shaken by an explosion close to the Red Fort Metro station. Ever since the tragic incident occurred, Delhi has been kept under heightened security, along with other cities, including Mumbai and Kolkata.

Shehnaaz Gill recently condemned the blast and took to her social media to express anguish and sympathy for those affected. She wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Delhi blast. It’s heartbreaking to witness such tragedy and loss. Praying for peace, healing and strength for all affected by this tragedy.”

In addition to Shehnaaz, several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have also reacted to the incident, sending prayers to the affected. Singer Mika Singh also cancelled his show in Delhi.

Workwise, Shehnaaz recently starred in Ikk Kudi, a heartwarming film that also marked her debut as a producer. Unconventional in its own sense and a brave step in the male-dominated space, the film performed decently well at the box office in Punjabi cinema belt as well as in Hindi.