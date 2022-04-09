Shehnaaz Gill seeks divine blessings at Amritsar's Golden Temple

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in her hometown Punjab, sought divine blessings at Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple on Saturday.

The 28-year-old actor shared a candid picture of herself sitting in front of the Akal Takht.

She also added a blossoming flower emoticon to the caption.

The beautifully captured images garnered more than seven lakh likes and thousands of comments from her fans within moments of the post.

"I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you you are dedicated to being better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you," one fan commented.

Another wrote, "Waheguru hamesha Mehar kare."

Shehnaaz also shared videos of Sri Palki Sahib from the Golden temple and wrote, "Waheguru ji," adding a folded hands emoticon to the caption.

