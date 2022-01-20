Shehnaaz Gill sings ‘It’s a boring day’ with 'Sadda Kutta Tommy' rapper Yashraj Mukhate

Yashraj Mukhate has come up with yet another mashup of Shehnaaz Gill from her Bigg Boss 13. However, in the new video Shehnaaz Gill has herself teamed up with Yashraj and given vocals to the video.The Bigg Boss 13 video sees Shehnaaz telling, “Such a boring day, such a boring people. Koi baat nahi karta merese. Pyar nahi karta koi merese.”The video also has Arti Singh’s clip, telling, “Paka rahi hai, ja rahi hu main bahar.”

Shehnaaz continues saying, “Jaa dafa ho ja. Mar jaake bahar.” The song goes on loop with Shehnaaz’ ‘Such a boring day dialogue. ”The video then shows Shehnaaz and Yashraj singing and dancing to the lyrics of the song. It just brings out both their fun side. Yashraj has earlier given Shehnaaz’s fans another hit in “Sadda Kutta Tommy“. The video was recreated by many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Raveena Tandon and Ritwik Dhanjani.In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Yahraj had shared some insights about how he has differentiated his work using his music production skills. He said, “All my videos have a structure; there is an intro, a bridge and a chorus. I make sure that though I am using dialogues, it should sound like a song. Maybe that’s why people are enjoying my work”.