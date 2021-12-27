Shehnaaz Gill's father shot at by two armed men in Amritsar escapes unhurt

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh, who recently joined BJP, was shot by two armed persons in Amritsar. The incident happened before State Assembly Elections 2022.On Saturday, at around 8:30 pm, two men on a bike fired at Santokh Singh Sukh when he was coming back from an event in Amritsar district. According to Amarujala, he stopped at a dhaba near Jandiala Guru. He told the police that he stopped the car because he wanted to go to the washroom. There, two men who were on a bike stopped near his car and started firing at him.

According to him, four gunshots hit his car. They ran away when Santokh’s gunmen came to his rescue. After this, he immediately informed the local police. Harpreet Singh, who is the Station House Officer at Jandiala Guru police station, said “the police recovered four empty shells from the spot.” “Following a preliminary probe, the matter was found to be suspicious and therefore further investigation was under progress,” he stated. He further revealed that there were several criminal cases registered against Santokh because of which his security was withdrawn. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz, who was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, has been staying away from social media ever since Sidharth Shukla’s death. Santhok Singh had earlier shared a picture with her.