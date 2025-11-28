Shekhar Kapur Reflects on Bandit Queen Years Later: “The Most Intense Film I Ever Made”

Few films in Indian cinema carry the kind of emotional gravity that Bandit Queen does, both onscreen and behind it. For filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, the film was not just a directorial project, it was an internal journey, intense enough to shape him permanently. He shares, “Bandit Queen. Probably the most intense film I ever made.. or will make. And I and the actors lived in the intensity of the film during the shoot. “ It was a creation lived in its entirety, not just directed from afar. Every moment, every frame demanded emotional surrender, not just technical skill.

Shekhar Kapur writes, “It was so lovely to come across Seema Biswas after years, at the Indian International Film Festival in Goa. And strange that the intensity of making that film still burns inside me. And I can only imagine how Seema must have felt during the shooting of the film. Or what she went through to play that part with the amazing intensity that she did!”

This meeting becomes the emotional core of the reflection. What he suggests, between lines, is that Bandit Queen was not a story one could simply perform and walk away from. It was lived through by both director and actor. The burn he mentions is not metaphorical alone; it is memory, weight, empathy and the residue of storytelling that demanded truth over comfort. His curiosity about Seema Biswas’ experience hints at a shared trauma of creation, one shaped in camera lenses, long nights, and emotional landscapes too real to ignore.

Audiences often ask Kapur if he will ever create another film like Bandit Queen. His response, “Never, I hope” says more than it appears to. Some films leave behind scars one respects, but never chooses to reopen. Filmmaking, he believes, consumes you; you become the character, the landscape, the wound itself. It is never simple.

Now, as he gears up for Masoom: The Next Generation, this reflection sits with audiences, stirring curiosity, admiration, and anticipation in equal measure.