Shekhar Kapur’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to His Mother, Through Dev Anand-Filled Memories

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur marked his mother’s birthday with a memory that feels as warm, textured, and timeless as the black-and-white photograph he chose to share. “It’s my Mom’s birthday today and wanted to post a picture of her… looking really happy.” With these words, Shekhar Kapur opened a deeply personal tribute, choosing not a formal portrait but a photograph alive with joy, because that, he says, is how he always remembers her.



What makes this picture even more special is the company his mother cherished. “Here’s my mom happy to be with her favourite brother… Dev Anand,” he writes. Standing beside them is the iconic star himself, along with his wife Mona Anand, Kapur’s elder sister Neelu, and a young Shekhar, sulky, shy, but surrounded by a circle of love that shaped his earliest memories.

The post becomes more than a birthday wish; it transforms into a tapestry of family, legacy, and affection. Dev Anand was not just a cinematic icon, he was the beloved “favourite brother” whose presence lit up gatherings, whose bond with Shekhar Kapur’s mother added to the joy captured in this moment.

With a simple line,“Happy Birthday… Mama” Shekhar Kapur closes his tribute, letting the photograph and the emotion behind it speak for themselves. It is a reminder of the enduring power of family, memory, and the love that lives on long after the moment has passed. This memory arrives at a poignant time in Shekhar Kapur’s life. As he gears up for Masoom: The Next Generation, his much-anticipated new vision, he finds himself revisiting the roots of his own story, the people, bonds, and emotions that shaped him long before the world knew his name.