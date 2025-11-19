Shekhar Suman opens up about missing his parents in a heartfelt tribute

Mumbai, Nov 19 Veteran actor Shekhar Suman took to social media to share an emotional tribute to his late parents.

In his post, he expressed how deeply he misses them. Reflecting on their unconditional love and lifelong sacrifices, the actor wrote that it is only with age that one truly understands the depth of a parent's devotion and the role they play in shaping who we become.

On Wednesday, Shekhar took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of him with his late parents. In the rare and candid shot, Shekhar Suman is seen posing with his wife and son alongside his parents. For the caption, the actor-host wrote, “Missing my mom and dad so much! They were the embodiment n epitome of love, care n affection. It's only when you grow up that you understand their sacrifices for us to become better versions of ourselves.”

Shekhar Suman often shares posts remembering his parents on social media. Back in October, he penned another emotional note for his mother. Recalling her academic brilliance as a Philosophy (Hons) graduate, he described her as a gentle, soft-spoken woman who spoke only when necessary. He wrote that she was deeply compassionate, cared for everyone in the family without bias, and never showed partiality—even though he was the only son among three sisters. He also admitted that despite her kindness, she was the one person he was truly afraid of, as she upheld strong principles and was a strict disciplinarian.

An excerpt from his post read, “Ma was a kidney transplant patient and needed constant care and monitoring and after my father, who was a great surgeon and a professor of surgery in Patna, passed away in the year 2010 due to Parkinson's disease, l decided to bring her to Bombay. But she flatly refused as she thought, she would become a burden on me. But when her condition worsened, i got her from Patna to live with me in 2015 much against her wishes, as she was a very self-respecting and a dignified lady. Also very stubborn.” (sic)

