Sher Khul Gaye: Deepika and Hrithik's explosive moves set the dance floor ablaze in Fighter's chart-topping track

In a much-anticipated collaboration, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have joined forces for the upcoming film "Fighter." The excitement reached a new high with the release of the film's first song, 'Sher Khul Gaye,' a vibrant party track that showcases the entire cast. Sung by Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao, with music by Vishal and Shekhar, the song, penned by Kumaar, promises to become a staple at parties and events.

The song's infectious beats and catchy hook steps were revealed in a short clip shared by both Hrithik and Deepika, where they flaunted their impressive dance skills. The duo had earlier teased the impending release with a post that read, “Let’s get the party started! Sher Khul Gaye song Out Tomorrow,” accompanied by hashtags #Fighter and #FighterOn25thJan.

The film's teaser, unveiled earlier this month, introduced audiences to the world of "Fighter," featuring Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. The teaser showcased adrenaline-pumping sequences, soaring jets, slow-motion entry shots, and a captivating moment with Hrithik draped in the Tricolour as he descends from a jet, reminiscent of a similar impactful shot in the blockbuster film "War."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film reunites Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth after their previous blockbuster collaboration in "War." Additionally, Deepika Padukone, who worked with the director on "Pathaan" earlier in the year, adds another layer of excitement to this high-octane project. The ensemble cast also includes Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Fans can mark their calendars as "Fighter" is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, promising an enthralling cinematic experience and continuing the successful partnerships between the cast and the director.