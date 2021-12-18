Sheykhar Ravjiani: I have fallen in love with music again

Mumbai, Dec 18 With megastar Amitabh Bachchan writing a note of appreciation on social media to multiple reels and cover versions of his debut independent song 'Rang', music director and singer Sheykhar Ravjiani says he is falling in love with music all over again.

In conversation with , Sheykhar, who is also one half of music duo Vishal-Sheykhar, shares everything from his new look to the changed spelling of his name and taking a new screen name.

Sheykhar told : "I have fallen in love with music again and that kicked me to start a new journey as an independent music creator. I have been doing music in Bollywood for the last 25 years and will continue to do that in all the coming years. But during the lockdown, when I got time enough to just sit down and talk to myself I realised that there is a different kind of music I want to explore that is beyond the kind of work that I have done.

"I am one of those fortunate music who has received all the love from the audience since the beginning of my journey. But as an artiste, I also want to challenge myself. 'Rang' was the result of my thoughts and creative expression rolled into one."

He further added, "It is interesting how the parameter of validation has changed now and honestly I am loving that. Now, we know that the song is working when fans make reels video on Instagram and put out cover versions. Social media is flooded with compliments and on top of it, Mr Bachchan blessed me for the song on Twitter. I am on top of the world!"

The song 'Rang' is composed and sung by Sheykhar. The song is written by Priya Saraiya and the music video is directed by Ravi Jadhav.

While in the video, Sheykhar is seen flaunting a new look and changed the spelling of his name. Asked about the reason behind it, he said, "Well, these are two very important things. My look in the video is styled by my daughter Bipasha, she is 19 years old. You know how all the daughters in the world are...as a father, I can never say 'no' for anything to my daughter.

"She said that I should look like that! I followed her command (laughs). When it comes to the spelling of my name with 'Y', it is a blessing from my mother that she felt for adding the letter 'Y' would bring good luck to my new journey as an independent artiste as well. So I have taken it as my screen name now."

Apart from the new song, Sheykhar is also busy creating music for the upcoming films 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Pathan', and 'Vikram Vedha' starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan and also 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

The song 'Rang' is available on all streaming platforms.

