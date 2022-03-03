Shibani Dandekar removes 'Mrs Akhtar' from her Instagram bio, days after getting married

Shibani Dandekar has changed her Instagram bio again after adding ‘Mrs Akhtar’ a few days after their wedding. Shibani no longer has the two words on her Instagram bio while she continues to have Farhan's surname behind her name. She had earlier changed her bio to ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar’. Shibani had recently made the headlines after it was reported that the actress is expecting a baby. Later, she clarified on the rumours saying she is not pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shibani wrote, “I am woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila”.

Shibani and Farhan got married on February 19 in a traditional ceremony after dating each other for a couple of years. Their wedding was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, etc. Their traditional wedding was followed by a civil marriage on February 21. The pictures and videos from the wedding went viral on the internet. Hrithik and Farhan’s cool dance also caught everyone’s attention.On the work front, Farhan will be seen directing 'Jee Le Zara' starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

