Shigmo festival brings zeal to Panaji with music, colourful performances

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 30 : Shigmo Festival, also known as Shigmotsav, welcomes the spring season in Goa in the Konkan way.

The two-week arts and culture festival is held every year at the start of the spring season in the month of Phalgun, according to the Hindu community living in Goa.

This year, the festival will be celebrated from March 26 to April 8, 2024.

It is celebrated to bid adieu to winter and welcome spring.

This festival is a fusion between Holi and the carnival. The main attraction of the 14 days of Shigmotsav festival is the spectacular parades comprising of street dancers, traditional folk and exquisitely and elaborately built floats depicting scenes from the regional mythology.

Speaking to ANI, Panaji Shigmotsav Samiti President Shrinivas Dempo said, "Shigmo is celebrated with fervour in the state of Goa. Panaji Shigmo is the oldest Shigmo. Basically, this is culture from the interiors, you know, when the spring season and harvesting season starts, these are all farmer dances. But are done in such a beautiful way. So, many like-minded people thought, this should become almost a state festival and be brought into the major cities. That's how Shigmo was born. Earlier, it was only a carnival. This is our 37th year Panaji Shigmotsav."

One of the visitors shared her experience and said, "The whole Indian culture is shown in this festival. Not just about Goa. It's a good thing."

Shigmo festival commemorates the homecoming of the warriors who had left their homes and families at the end of Dusshera to fight the invaders. During Shigmo festival ripening of the winter crop is also included as a reason for the festivities.

The Hindu traditions of the Goanese and mythology are exhibited through this spring festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor