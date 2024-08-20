Shiloh Jolie officially drops 'Pitt' surname, legal name change approved

Washington [US], August 20 : In a recent legal development, Shiloh Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has officially dropped her father's surname and will now be known simply as Shiloh Jolie.

The court granted her request nearly two months after she initially filed for the change on her birthday, May 27, according to E! News.

Shiloh, who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, has officially received court approval to amend her name following a procedural delay.

On the day she turned 18, Shiloh submitted the necessary paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her surname.

This action was followed by a required public notice in the Los Angeles Times, as stipulated by California law for name changes, according to E! News.

However, the process encountered a minor setback in July when a clerical issue led to a postponement of the hearing meant to finalize the change.

"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing," Shiloh's attorney, Peter K Levine, explained at the time.

"So the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," according to a statement obtained by E! News.

Shiloh is not the only child of Pitt and Jolie to drop the "Pitt" surname since the couple's separation in 2016.

Her sister Vivienne has also adopted the surname, Jolie, as seen in the program for the Broadway musical 'The Outsiders', where she worked alongside their mother.

Similarly, Zahara Jolie has used her new name publicly in connection with her activities at Spelman College, according to E! News.

The Jolie-Pitt family has a history of name changes; Angelina Jolie herself was born Angelina Jolie Voight before dropping her father's surname and adopting her middle name as her last name.

Brad Pitt, whose full legal name is William Bradley Pitt, also chose to use his middle name in his professional career.

