Shilpa Rao's song 'Tere Hawaale' from Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' unveiled

Singer Shilpa Rao, who enthralled the audience with hit songs such as Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, and Bulleya over the years, has now come up with a new track 'Tere Hawaale' and that too from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Sharing the details about the track, Shilpa said, "We recorded this song pre-covid in 2019 at Pritam's studio. The first time I heard the song, it hit me like a divine or spiritual connection with someone. It made me feel more connected to that divine force which is nothing short of pure love. This song holds a special place in my heart and it directly transported me to Amritsar, Punjab. I have a very intense connection with Amritsar and for years it's been like a calling that every 31st December I visit Amritsar. It made that connection very strong and pure. Not to forget, Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya have done an exceptional job in creating this powerful song. This is a love song which is different from the other love songs I have sung before as it's much more spiritual, much more divine. I really hope people also love it for what it is as we all put our hearts into it."

She added, "The song was not easy to sing because in the antara the lines are sung in one breath. I know this is all technical, but the major effort comes while singing the song from the core of your lungs, the breath, and the control of breath. I think it was that divine force that helped me do it and I thoroughly enjoy such challenges."

Shilpa also spoke about her experience working with Aamir.

"This is my second song with Aamir Khan production after Malang which was again composed by Pritam. Working with Aamir Khan is always a joy ride and one learns so much in the process. His dedication to the projects is commendable in terms of coming to the studio, working with us, explaining the song and the situation of the song because the singers need that vision. For example, if I need to sing for a particular character, then I need to know what that character is all about, and he really walked us through the whole thing and explained what the characters are all about. It really added to the song," she said.

Shilpa co-sang Tere Hawaale with Arijit Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

